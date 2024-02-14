Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 662,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

