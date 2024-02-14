Rollins Financial Invests $216,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,087,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

NYSE UNH opened at $516.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.02. The company has a market capitalization of $478.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

