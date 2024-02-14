Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.