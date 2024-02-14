UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.02. The company has a market cap of $478.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
