Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$244.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,538. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

