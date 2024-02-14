American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

