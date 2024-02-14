SPC Financial Inc. Sells 225 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

