Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.9 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 108,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,538. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.