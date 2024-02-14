William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $101,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 98,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,872.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 256,411 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $226.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

