Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.90. 57,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,633. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

