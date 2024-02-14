Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,605 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

