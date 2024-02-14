Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,958. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

