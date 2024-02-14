Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,289 shares of company stock valued at $48,633,006. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $379.42. 205,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,713. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

