Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 2,368 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 123.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

EL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. 629,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,997. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

