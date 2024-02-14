Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 20,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,871. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHAL shares. StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

