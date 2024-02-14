Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 394,193 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.76% of Salesforce worth $1,495,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

