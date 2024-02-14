Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 514 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Celsius were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $45,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Celsius stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 2,902,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

