LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

