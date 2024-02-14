817 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $317,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $344.16 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $350.99. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.90 and a 200 day moving average of $282.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.