iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Position Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $90.07.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

