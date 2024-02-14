Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,466. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $523.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.95.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.