Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 26,218 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5,450.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,193,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 142,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 147,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,067. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

