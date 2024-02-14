Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 5,168 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

