Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

GOOG opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

