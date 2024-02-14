Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $122,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

