Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Coin98 has a market cap of $193.68 million and $24.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004866 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.