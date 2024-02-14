Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $41.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.88 or 0.99912574 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013517 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00173208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019851 USD and is down -45.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.