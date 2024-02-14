Prom Price Reaches $12.62 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $12.62 or 0.00024474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 86.9% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $230.31 million and $149.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.88 or 0.99912574 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013517 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00173208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.82531625 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,687,519.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

