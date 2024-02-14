Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at C$101.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$82.61 and a 52-week high of C$107.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. Also, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

