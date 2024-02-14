Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at C$101.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$82.61 and a 52-week high of C$107.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. Also, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Dividend History for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.