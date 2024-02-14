Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $575.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.28. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

