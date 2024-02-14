Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

