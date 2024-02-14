Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $166,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

