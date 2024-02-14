Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.28

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 82190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

