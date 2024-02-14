Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

