HAP Trading LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

