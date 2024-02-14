Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

