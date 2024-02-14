Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 5.7 %

VFC opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

