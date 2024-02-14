Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
APLIF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.34. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Appili Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.