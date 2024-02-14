Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 26th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

