Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

