First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 130,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,560,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,776 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

