First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNL stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.76%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

