First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 2,609 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

