AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
DECW stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.62.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Announces Dividend
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Company Profile
The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.