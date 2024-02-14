AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

DECW stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

