Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

CZA opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

