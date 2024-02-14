Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,506,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,149,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

