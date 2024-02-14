Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

SBLK stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

