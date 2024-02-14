William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 51.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

