Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Robert Half has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE RHI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.