WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WaFd Stock Performance
WaFd stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
