WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

